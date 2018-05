NORWICH – As part of the BISSEL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” initiative this Saturday, the Chenango SPCA will offer free adoptions of its dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

104 cats and 16 dogs of various breeds, genders, and ages will be up for adoption free-of-charge on Saturday.

Chenango SPCA Program Coordinator Danelle Nolan said, “Most of our animals are spayed or neutered, everyone’s vaccinated, everyone’s temperament tested, and everyone’s microchipped.”