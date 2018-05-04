Hot bats for the Trojans take win from host Unadilla Valley

NEW BERLIN – On a rainy Thursday afternoon, The Storm of Unadilla Valley led 1-0 after the first but were unable to hold on once the visiting Greene Trojans got their bats going, racking up a total of 12 hits for the game. Greene took home the road win with a final of 10-4.

Cameron Osborne of UV grounded out to first base in the bottom of the first. His infield ground ball, however, allowed Payton Stirone to score from the third giving The Storm the 1-0 lead.

In the following inning, the Trojans’ Kolby Finch lined a double to left field, sending Logan Kennedy across home plate, tying the game at 1-1.

With Owen Howell double’s, along with two fielder’s choice plays by the Storm defense and a few miscues, Greene pulled away for good in the third, tallying four runs for the frame.

The Trojans added five more to the scoreboard in the final four innings of play.

Unadilla Valley was able to score three additional runs in the game, two coming in their last trip to the plate.