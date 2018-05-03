Springtime in the Guernsey Memorial Library Park

NORWICH – Spring is a little bit late this year, but with the advent of decent weather this week, it is a great time to check out the Guernsey Memorial Library Park. The playground is always ready for the little ones, but the real news this time of year is that the park is also a playground for gardeners and those who would like to learn more about plants and pollinators.

The GML Park was established in the early 1980s, but has been continuously updated and improved. Several organizations have had a hand in its beautification.