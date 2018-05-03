Otselic Valley reviews superintendent candidates

SOUTH OTSELIC – The Otselic Valley Board of Education has announced two final candidates for the position of superintendent.

Each of the candidates will introduce themselves, interview with a variety of district committees, and answer questions from the school community during an open forum in the school's gym.

The public interviews will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the school gym on May 7 and 8.

Dr. Jonathan Nicoletti, a candidate who has experience as the assistant superintendent at the Waterloo Central School District, will be interviewing on May 7.