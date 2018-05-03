Fire chief reflects on three decades of service as retirement nears

NORWICH – With his retirement date approaching on May 17, City of Norwich Fire Department Chief Tracy Chawgo took some time to reflect on his 10 years as fire chief and 30-plus years with the department with The Evening Sun on Wednesday.

"A lot of people don't understand that the fire service, especially around these smaller communities, is more of a way of life than a job," said Chawgo. "You're kind of always on duty; everytime you hear the pager or scanner you need to know what's going on. You never really know when you're gonna get called in."

Chawgo became fire chief on April 10, 2008, and his last working day as chief will be on May 16. Before becoming a career firefighter in October 1997, Chawgo was a volunteer responder.

"I've seen a lot, learned a lot, and have a lot to learn like everybody else," said Chawgo. "Things change and it's exciting, but [I'm] nervous. It's a big change."

Chawgo said he's retiring because he has reached his goals and wants to let somebody new come in as chief, bringing in new energy and ideas. "I get tired, get beat up a little bit. It's just time, I feel like it is."