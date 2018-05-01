County health department offers tips to avoid Lyme disease

CHENANGO COUNTY – Each year approximately 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported to the CDC by state health departments.

In 2016 Chenango County reported 56 cases of Lyme disease. 2017 saw a significant increase with 140 cases reported.

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.

Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.