Man sentenced for felonies tells Chenango County Court drugs are to blame

NORWICH – Two brothers appeared in Chenango County Court on Monday, the men are both charged with grand and petit larceny in separate cases. One appeared for his sentencing, as his sibling came before the court in an initial appearance.

Coy Biviano and Anthony Biviano, were both charged with a felony level crimes in separate cases. One pleaded guilty to drug and theft related crimes Monday, and the other appeared for his arraignment.

Coy Biviano, 30, of Norwich was facing criminal charges from two separate cases. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny in one case after admitting he stole a credit card on July 18, and spent about $610 on it.

He also plead guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. In that case Coy Biviano admitted to selling cocaine and heroin last year in the City of Norwich.