School boards discuss reaching out to students

GREENE – The Chenango County School Board Association held its annual Spring Dinner on Thursday, and its keynote speaker suggested members stop blaming millennials and start teaching students to be leaders.

The meeting took place at The Silo, a restaurant in Greene, and it was attended by board members from Chenango County, and school staff from neighboring counties.

"Millennials are the Frankenstein monster we created," said New York State School Board Member Relations Manager Patrick Longo. "It's easy to blame a generation for everything, but we have to be the change we want to see in the world."