Jamming in the streets of Bainbridge

Frank Speziale photo

The fourth annual Regatta Row street festival took place on the sidewalks on Bainbridge on Saturday, showcasing the work of 20 artists. 25 musicians were stationed throughout the street fest, including The John Truth Experience, pictured here, and local restaurants opened their doors to offer free goodies to Regatta Row goers. The artwork will remain on display on the sidewalks of Bainbridge until until May 26, when the chairs will be auctioned off at General Clinton Park at 2 p.m.

