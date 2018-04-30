Commerce Chenango to thank members at annual lunch

NORWICH – On Tuesday, May 1, Commerce Chenango will thank local businesses for their participation and support of the Chamber at the annual Report to the Membership Luncheon. Highlighting small businesses in honor of National Small Business Week, the event will take place at the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich and is sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union and Preferred Mutual Insurance Company.

With over 100 Chamber members expected to attend, the lunch will serve in part as a recognition of retiring business owner Hal Skillin of Skillin’s Jewelers, for his many years of contributions to the Norwich business community. The third generation owner of his family’s 97-year-old store, Hal has been running Skillin’s since 1974. “Hal Skillin wrote the book on advertising and marketing for main street retail businesses. With a savvy mix of broadcast, print, and outdoor advertising, Skillin’s stayed front-and-center in the minds of customers. The store itself was always inviting, providing an intimate, service-oriented shopping experience,” says Steve Craig, President and CEO of Commerce Chenango. “While we are sorry to see Skillin’s close their doors, we congratulate Hal and wish him well in his retirement."