Tornado bats come alive in big win over Warriors

NORWICH – The Norwich Purple Tornado diamond men came alive right from the get go as they pummeled the visiting Chenango Valley Warriors 9-1 Friday afternoon.

The economical pitching from Michael Trevisani had the CV batters off their game, as the senior hurler had a complete game five-hitter on 79 pitches to record Norwich’s third win on the year.

While Trevisani’s pitching was on, his defense in the field was superb.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the sixth inning, it looked as though the Warriors would finally put a dent into the Tornado lead but CV’s batter Joey Testani hit into a rare 1-2-3 double play.