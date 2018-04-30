Lady Bobcats capture Sidney Federal Credit Union Softball Tournament title with back-to-back shutouts

SIDNEY – Bainbridge-Guilford’s pitchers Morgan Neidig and Kori Thronton each threw complete game shutouts for back-to-back wins as the Bobcats took the Sidney Federal Credit Union Softball Tournament Saturday.

Bainbridge-Guilford’s starting pitcher Morgan Neidig took to the circle first against Sherburne-Earlville in Saturday’s opening round of the tournament and allowed just two hits while ringing up 11 Marauder batters.

The two Chenango County teams were in a 0-0 tie until the Bobcats scored twice in the top of the third.

Opening the scoring frame was Neidig, hitting a ground ball double that dribbled through the game and into left field. Her teammate K Porter came on a courtesy runner and was advanced to third when Kori Thornton drilled a line drive single to center.

With Megan Palmatier at the plate, Porter tried to steal home but S-E’s catcher Tessa Cole set up to block the plate. The throw from Savannah Niles, Cole put the tag on Porter as she slid, attempting to break up the play. Cole was able to hold on for the out.

During the play, Thornton stole second to still leave Palmatier with a base runner in scoring position in her at-bat.