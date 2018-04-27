Regatta Row street festival kicks-off this weekend

BAINBRIDGE – The fourth annual Regatta Row street festival in Bainbridge presented by the Jericho Arts Council is slated to take place this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., featuring the work of 20 artists, live entertainment by 25 musicians, and food and wine tasting by local restaurants––and it's all free.

Event Chair Nancy Kitchen said, "The way this is all coming together is, it's a community event where people can have all of their senses being approached, and, at the same time there's no cost."

Art will be on display on the sidewalks of Bainbridge beginning Saturday and will be judged among the categories of excellent design, most creative endeavor, best in show, the mayor's award, and the people's choice award. Twenty artists painted pieces on one-of-a-kind Adirondack chairs and end tables made of canoe paddles as they interpreted the theme "Scenes of New York."