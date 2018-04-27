Marauders slide in for the home win

Sherburne-Earlville’s Mckenzie Holmes slides into home in the bottom of the first inning in the Marauders’ game against Cooperstown on Tuesday. S-E was trailing 6-1 at the end of the third inning but put together a strong sixth inning at the plate for a 10-8 win. Pitcher Delaney Parker ended the game on a strike out with Cooperstown runners on second and third. The Marauders are scheduled to play in the SFCU annual tournament, hosted by the B-G Bobcats, Saturday. (Evening Sun Photo, Frank Speziale)