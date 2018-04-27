Tornado track and field dominates Warriors at home

NORWICH – In Tuesday’s meet against Chenango Valley, Norwich the Norwich girls and boys track and field teams dominated, winning most of the events throughout the afternoon.

The Girls lost just three events to the Lady Warriors; the 100 meter hurdles, the high jump and the pole fault.

Nicole Jeffrey scored the Tornado first place points in the 800, 1500 and 3000 meter races as well as being a part of the 4x800 meter relay.

Running the other three legs of the 800 meter legs were Nicole Mikalunas, Giodan and Adrienne Vedder. The four put together strong splits for a time of 14:55.

Riley Marsh of the Lady Purple took home first place finished in the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes. Marsh, a usual competitor in the hurdling event, tackled the sprinting duties for the Lady Tornado Tuesday afternoon and raced them like a seasoned vet.

Her hurdling teammate Katie Gawronski crossed the finish line first in the 400 meter event with a time of 1:10.6. Gawronski joined Haley Colabelli, Delilah Geislinger and Mikalunas to defeat the field in the 4x400 meter relay.