Norwich Cyclones name Robert Martin as B-Team head coach

NORWICH – President of Norwich Pop Warner Kurt Edwards has named Robert Martin as the new head coach of the Pee Wee (B-Team) football program.

“On behalf of the Norwich Cyclone program I am pleased to announce Robert as our new head coach,” Edwards said. “Robert was a former Cyclone and we are thrilled that he has a desire to volunteer and work with our young athletes.”

Coach Martin started his football career as an eight-year-old and played at every level in Pop Warner. He then transitioned to Norwich High School to play both JV and varsity football. He was a two-year captain for the Purple Tornado and played one year at Ithaca College.