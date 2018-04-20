Chenango United Way announces most programs funded in 10 years

NORWICH – The Chenango United Way held its second annual celebration event Thursday night at the Canasawacta Country Club, where Chenango United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco announced 23 community programs received funding from the 2017 fall fundraising campaign.

Monaco said the 23 programs funded out of 26 that applied is the most programs funded by the Chenango United Way in 10 years, despite falling just short of their campaign goal. The Chenango United Way just missed the mark of their three year goal of $419,000, raising $413,262.

"Thank you for your donations and volunteerism and support over the last year," Monaco said. "We need to really have a great amount of recognition to our campaign co-chairs for their tremendous work on the fall campaign. It was the top one, and without [2017 campaign co-chairs] Jerri Webb and John Antonowicz, we would not be where we are today."

Monaco presented a breakdown of the funding allocations to attendees, noting three categories of programs the Chenango United Way serves: education, income, and health. Of the 23 programs, seven programs were in the education category and received a total of $87,003, seven programs were in the income - basic needs and financial stability and received a total of $95,428, and nine programs in the health category and received a total of $110,759.