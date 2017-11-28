Court considers lower bail for father accused of murdering son

NORWICH – A man accused of killing his son appeared in court on Monday to ask for reduced bail.

Ernest F. Franklin II has been in jail since his arrest in March.

Originally remanded without bail, it was changed to $250,000 cash and $500,000 bond. Chenango County Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr. lowered the bail again in June to $125,000 cash and $250,000 bond.

Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride requested that bail be raised due to the nature of the crime.

Ernest and his wife, and codefendant, Heather Franklin, were originally arrested for second-degree murder, a class A-1 violent felony; arson in the third, a class C felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. The charges occurred after the couple allegedly murdered their 16-year-old son before setting their house on fire to cover up the murder.