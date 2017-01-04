The Evening Sun is Chenango County, New York's Hometown Daily Newspaper.
January 4th, 2017
Robbery defendant facing 25 years changes plea; sentenced to four years in state prison
by: Ashley Babbitt in Top Stories
NORWICH – The man accused of hog-tying, beating with what appeared to be a pistol, threatening to kill, and stealing property of a victim opted to change his plea to guilty to... read more
Accused purse snatcher arrested and arraigned
by: Ashley Babbitt in Top Stories
NORWICH – A man already incarceration on a different charge was arrested Tuesday and is the alleged perpetrator of a purse snatching that took place this past November. Neil... read more
Transformer explosion cuts power to nearly 3,000
by: Matthew White in Top Stories
NORWICH—Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, a reported transformer explosion and subsequent fire meant lights out for nearly 3,000 NYSEG electric utility customers. Th... read more
From the zest-for-life files
by: Tom Morgan in Opinion
‘Tis the season to pay tribute to some favorite people. One is a gutsy young man in Boston. Christmas Eve he was driving a Uber taxi. He told me he recently drove to Rocheste... read more
In one year and out the other
by: Jim Mullen in Opinion
It's time to review... The Top Trends of 2016! -- Streaming TV everywhere My boss thinks I'm working, but I'm really binge-watching "The Walking Dead." Of course, I think my... read more
7th ranked Norwich wrestling adds another team to their list
by: Cameron Turner in Sports
BINGHAMTON – The Tornado mat-men stormed their way into the new year as they took on Chenango Valley with depleted numbers due to some athletes being out sick – and still pull... read more

Ashley
Oil changes, yoga, golf, and air filter clocks
Oct 16th at 11:27 am by Ashley
I had the pleasure of attending Classic Casino Night at the Northeast Classic Car Museum Friday. I found there is something I may enjoy more than Blackjack: Silent Auctions. The items on the tables for the silent auction va... read more
Matt
DEA sweeping new laws under the rug?
Dec 30th at 8:19 am by Matt
Days ago, the DEA took yet another stab at marijuana by amending its already bizarre classification of pot as a Schedule I drug. Thumbs down to yet another bureaucratic overreach. Now, all extracts, including cannabidiol (CBD... read more
Cameron
Evening Sun Football Contest comes to a close
Nov 16th at 11:17 am by Cameron
CHENANGO COUNTY â€“ And so marks the completion of the 10 week contest that The Evening Sun offers each and every football season, for its avid readers, residents of Chenango County, and well over 500 contestants throughout t... read more
