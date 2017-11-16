Rumble Ponies Announce Promo Madness

BINGHAMTON – It’s Tournament Time in Binghamton! The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are pleased to announce the start of Rumble Ponies Promo Madness, a six-week tournament in which fans will help select which promotions make the cut for 2018 season. The Rumble Ponies have created a special website, www.poniespromomadness.com, for fans to cast their vote and follow the tournament action.

The Rumble Ponies have started with 80 possible promotions, organized into four divisions: Collectible & Novelty Giveaways, Useable & Wearable Giveaways, Theme Nights, and Acts & Appearances. Five promotion ideas from each division, decided via two rounds of head-to-head voting, will be incorporated into the Rumble Ponies 2018 schedule.

Voting for Round 1 starts on Monday, November 13 at 9 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit www.poniespromomadness.com to make their pick on 40 head-to-head matchups. The winning promotions advance to Round 2 with voting starting on November 30. The final 20 promotions will be announced over the course of two weeks starting December 6.

Fans can also fill out a hard copy of their bracket which are available for download online.

Additionally, any fan who completes a bracket and submits it into eddie@bingrp.com before Friday, November 17 at Noon will have the opportunity to walk away with some great prizes from the Ponies. In the event that one or multiple individuals fill out a perfect bracket they will walk away with a prize including, but not limited to:

· 4 tickets to a home game in 2018 (excluding July 4) based on availability and the chance to watch batting practice on the field

· 4 Tickets to a home game in 2018 (excluding July 4) and a FREE parking pass

· 4 Tickets to a home game in 2018 (excluding July 4) and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch

· 4 Tickets to a home game in 2018 (excluding July 4) and the opportunity to deliver the lineup card to the plate

Fans are also encouraged to follow along with all of the tournament action on the Rumble Ponies social media platforms by following the Rumble Ponies on Twitter, @RumblePoniesBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RumblePonies.

Each morning will feature highlighted matchups throughout the bracket.

“As an organization, the Rumble Ponies strive to provide the best fan experience to all of those who visit RumbleTown from April through September,” said Eddie Saunders, the Ponies’ Director of Marketing and Promotions. “We feel it is important to ask our fans what they would like to see when they come out to the ballpark every season. Promo Madness is the perfect platform to get our fans thinking warm thoughts as winter approaches and as we gear up for an exciting 2018 season.”

The Rumble Ponies open the 2018 season at home on Thursday, April 5th vs. the Portland SeaDogs (AA-Red Sox). Download the entire Rumble Ponies schedule at www.BINGRP.com today!

–Submitted