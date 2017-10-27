Athlete of the Week; Jon Castle, B-G Bobcats Football

Performing well on the playing surface and doing well inside the classroom represents the meaning of being The Evening Sun Athlete of the week. Hence why this week’s boys selection is Jon Castle of Bainbridge-Guilford.

After rehabbing from an injury that occurred last year, Jon transitioned from running back to offensive guard for the 2017 season. In a recent conversation he had with his coach (Israel Lorimer), Jon asked if the team was better with him there. Lorimer gave him the honest answer and said yes, absolutely. Castle said then “I’m all for it.”