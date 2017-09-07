Norwich BOE President addresses personnel committee questions

NORWICH – In response to a previous article regarding confusion surrounding the Norwich Board of Education's personnel committee, BOE President John Klockowski has addressed the perceived uncertainty of the situation.

“There are many organizations – be it other school districts, banks, pharmaceuticals – that all have personnel committees,” said Klockowski. “This is nothing new to Boards of Education.

“From my perspective, the headline of the article [Confusion persists around Norwich BOE personnel committee] really strikes a chord with me because Mr. O'Sullivan [Norwich City School District Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan] has been cognizant of all personnel committee meetings – its intent and guidelines – right from the start.”

Personnel committee chair Jennifer Collins shared this sentiment, saying, “The Board of Education is the ultimate authority for approving hires, so I want to know who we're hiring, I want to know about them: where did they study, are they certified, if they aren't is the certification coming rather quickly?