Chenango County football rumbles into opening weekend

Bainbridge-Guilford holds off Whitney Point 20-14

BAINBRIDGE – For the first time in some half a decade the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats varsity football team has secured an opening night win – a 20-14 game against visiting Whitney Point.

“It went real good. We should have won by more but it was the first game and we have some guys in some different spots,” said Bainbridge-Guilford head coach Israel Lorimer, before adding a comment on continuing their winning streak from the 2016 season. “We won five in a row now, it has been a long time since we have done that.”

The Bobcats took advantage of their senior halfback, Ben Bivar, who managed to set them up nicely in the first half with a first quarter 25 yard scurry to the end zone. Kick failed.

In the second quarter, Whitney Point snagged the lead in the Friday night contest with a 34 yard run coming from Andy Davis – 25 carries for 152 rushing yards – this coupled with a Travis Milner run for the two-point conversion put Whitney Point up 8-6 in the later moments of the second period.

Then there was Ben Bivar – punching his way into the end zone to take the first half lead with a two-yard run, kick failed.

“We fumbled in the third quarter and they scored. Then we were inside the 20 yard line two other rimes and didn't get points,” said coach Lorimer.

The third quarter fumble from the Bobcats resulted in a Tanner Kallfelz two-yard run for another lead change, as WP took back over with a 14-12 score.

While Bivar provided a lot of the horsepower in the win, it was Alan Terzo and converted soccer athlete Trevor Halaquist who truly came through for the Bobcats.

Terzo finished with just 28 yards on the ground, but snagged two passes for 43 yards and a fourth quarter strike – putting B-G up in the game, late in the fourth quarter. Ben Bivar added a two-point conversion run for the final 20-14 score.

“Trevor Halaquist, basketball and soccer player in the past, he's playing quarterback this year and he did a really nice job, but this was his first varsity game of his life. He is such an athlete, such a gamer,” said coach Lorimer. “He has been a very positive influence, we have to make up for a little inexperience, but he has sports experience the kid is a natural.”

Due to Seton Catholic Central dropping out of the football season for 2017 – joining the 8-man league – this has added a bye week to many teams schedules. For Bainbridge-Guilford, this bye week comes early, as they will now have no game scheduled for week two of the regular season.

“It gives us an extra week to get ready for our first division opponent in Delhi. We went and watched them play Harpursville-Afton,” said coach Lorimer. “They (Delhi) lost to Harpursville and then Tioga is pretty tough, so they could be 0-2 potentially and be pretty banged up. I am hoping we are going to be as healthy as we can be for that game.”