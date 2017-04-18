OV Softball falls to McGraw 27-20

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

MCGRAW – Anyone who is familiar with baseball or softball understands the difficulty in plating runs and creating offense. This game did not disappoint in the offensive category as a combined total of 47 runs were produced on the afternoon of Thursday April 13, as Otselic Valley’s varsity softball team fell to McGraw 27-20.

With the game knotted at one run a piece entering the second inning, McGraw delivered a major portion of the damage over the next four innings of play. Between the second inning and sixth innings the ladies from McGraw plated 23 of their 27 runs.