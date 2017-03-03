World renowned poet to make stop in Norwich on Monday

By: Ashley Babbitt, Managing Editor
Published: March 3rd, 2017

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – Three-time world champion spoken word artist/slam poet Buddy Wakefield is making a stop in Norwich on Monday as a part of his ‘A Choir of Honest Killers’ Tour.

“If there were a national hall of fame for slam poets, Buddy would be a first round inductee,” said Richard Bernstein, Norwich High School English teacher, poet and published author.

Slam poetry has been defined as the art of performance poetry. It it commonly a competitive presentation of multiple artists who are then judged based on various components, with an emphasis not only on the poetry itself, but how it is conveyed to the audience.

In 2004, Wakefield won the Individual World Poetry Slam Finals, and the International Poetry Festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands that same year — a festival where Wakefield performed amongst the national champions from seven European countries.

In 2005, Wakefield won the International World Poetry Slam Championship.

Wakefield has been featured on ABC Radio National, HBO’s Def Poetry Jam, National Public Radio, and was signed to musician Ani DiFranco’s record label Righteous Babe Records. He’s a published author through Write Bloody Publishing with books including “Gentleman Practice” and “Live For a Living.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 28% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook