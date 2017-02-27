Elmira Notre Dame trample Bobcat boys

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

ELMIRA – The Bainbridge-Guilford boy’s varsity basketball team were eliminated from the Section IV Class C playoffs at the hands of a vivacious Elmira Notre Dame team last Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Right out of the gates the bobcat offense was just not there. In the opening quarter, B-G scored just four points, in contrast to giving up 12 on the other end of the court.

END was able to further extend their lead in the second quarter, as their offense turned into high gear, erupting for 20 points, while holding the Bobcats to 10 points in the quarter. This allowed Notre Dame to enter the interval with an 18-point lead.

Things didn’t get any better for the B-G boys in the second half. Their defense struggled to contain the potent Notre Dame offense, which added another 19-points to their total in the third quarter, and a further 12 in the final eight minutes to comfortably close out the 63-36 victory.