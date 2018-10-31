Week 9 Football Contest Correction

After the week nine picks were released in yesterday’s edition, an error was noticed and picker Ed Zimmerman’s selections were from the previous week. Zimmerman’s week nine picks are as follows:

Tioga, WVU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington, Clemson, Penn State, Syracuse, Purdue, Auburn, Oregon, Jets, Bears, Chiefs, Vikings, Redskins, Texans, Rams, Patriots, and Panthers.

Be sure to drop off your entry by 5 p.m. Friday or send it in by mail. All mailed in entries must be postmarked by Friday, November 2 in order to be included. Person who selects the most games correct will win $25. If all games on an entry form are correct, the person who submitted the entry will earn $100.

There are only two weeks left for the 2018 football contest. Don’t miss your chance to win.

– Meagan Schulz, Sun Sports Editor