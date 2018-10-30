Oh my Gourd! 20th Norwich Pumpkin Festival

Frank Speziale photo

The Norwich Pumpkin Festival was held this weekend, drawing in thousands of attendees despite of less than ideal weather that cancelled the festival’s fireworks display. In its potential last year, the 20th annual Norwich Pumpkin Festival featured its yearly community favorites including the giant pumpkin weighing contest, the chili cook-off, the YMCA Halloween parade, a cornhole tournament, palm reading, horse and wagon rides, free entertainment all Saturday, and a horde of other attractions.