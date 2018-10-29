U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer takes USDA to task for failing to treat Greek yogurt fairly

NEW BERLIN – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer visited Chenango County Friday to announce a new push to change outdated U.S. Department of Agriculture rules that are restricting the ability of public schools to offer Greek yogurt to students.

Standing with employees and management at Chobani's plant in New Berlin the senator said he had contacted the Department of Agriculture to demand a review and update of the agency's rules.

“Greek yogurt is put at a disadvantage because it is healthy,” said Schumer.

Schumer said the new push to change the outdated USDA rules would increase student health and food options, while bolstering the New York dairy industry. He said the rules essentially failed to account for all the protein offered in Greek yogurt.

“Yogurt is loaded with protein, which is very good for everyone but particularly for kids. It is very, very nutritious, and tasty,” said Schumer. “The percentage of Greek yogurt that is sold in America is higher than the percentage of the old-time yogurts, it's 52 percent.”