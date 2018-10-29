Jury deliberates arson case

NORWICH – After a week long trial, a Chenango County jury heard closing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense, and were then asked to determine a Greene woman's guilt or innocence.

Anna Santiago, 51, of Greene, has been charged with third-degree arson after allegedly burning down her home on Chipmunk Lane on August 3, 2017.

Prosecutors said Santiago burned down her 5,000 square foot home for approximately $1,000,000 in home owner's insurance, after the death of her husband caused financial issues.

Santiago said she was the victim of an arson and burglary, but law enforcement failed to look further into her case after her neighbors told investigators she was struggling to pay her bills.

In their closing arguments, both attorneys discussed Santiago actions, and why she may or may not have had motive to burn down her home.

According to Defense Attorney Debra Gelson, Santiago loved the home she lived in and had never missed a payment on her mortgage, even after the death of her husband.