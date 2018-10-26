Defendant in arson trial takes the stand

NORWICH – After a series of witnesses testified, the defendant, Anna Santiago, charged with felony arson, took the stand in her own defense Thursday.

She recalled her version of events from August 3, 2017, the day of the house fire.

Santiago, 51, of Greene is charged with third-degree arson. Prosecutors alleged she burned down her home for nearly $1,000,000 in insurance, after the death of her husband caused financial struggles.

An insurance investigator from Liberty Mutual, Janet Caskie, testified that Santiago received over $200,000 due to a mortgage clause in her insurance policy, however any addition claims for her homeowners insurance were denied due to suspected arson. The investigator said Santiago could have received over $1,000,000 as part of her policy.

A bureau of fire investigator from Chenango County, Matthew Sherman, testified that a fire in the basement showed signs of accelerant usage, and that three different fires occurring between two floors on opposite sides of the house was a cause for suspicion in his investigation. Sherman said its not uncommon for people who burn down their own homes to remove animals and valuables from the home before starting the fire.