Expert witness and insurance investigator take the stand in arson trial

NORWICH – An expert witness and insurance investigator took the stand in an arson trial Wednesday, testifying on the cause the fire and asserting it could have led to a $1,000,000 insurance claim.

Anna Santiago, 51, of Greene is charged with third-degree arson. Prosecutors said she intentionally removed her guns and animals from her 5,000 square foot home and then set fires on a desk, in a closet, and in a wine cellar where her burglar and fire alarm box was located. The defense has argued that neighbors were responsible for the setting the fire over a land dispute.

The jury trial started Tuesday and the prosecution finished presenting its case late Wednesday, after calling several witnesses to testify. The defense will present its case today, with the trial expected to finish Thursday or Friday afternoon.

Insurance Investigator Testimony

According to Liberty Mutual Insurance Investigator Janet Caskie, Santiago could have received over $1,000,000 because of the insurance policy on her home, but her claim was denied due to suspected arson. Caskie said Santiago instead received $203,673.73 due to a mortgage clause in her insurance policy that covered things such as kennel boarding her animals, her rent, and disaster clean-up following the fire.