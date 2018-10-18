Accused drug dealer returned to jail for offense he allegedly committed 8 months ago

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 18th, 2018

NORWICH – An Oxford man who is already facing felony drug charges, has again been arrested for selling drugs, but for an incident that took place several months before his initial arrest.

Nicholas W. Andrews, 33, of Oxford, was charged Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony. Police arrested him for an incident that allegedly took place in February of 2018. Court documents from yesterday's arrest reported Andrews was recorded selling meth in the City of Norwich by an undercover investigator.


