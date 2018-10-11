Marauders defeat Indians 34-20 for back-to-back wins

SHERBURNE – After taking a two-year hiatus from the football field, seniors Keith Rood and Sergio Rapp decided a few weeks ago that they wanted to give football a final shot. Along with their good friend Nathan Backus, the trio began practicing in early September hoping they could give the Sherburne-Earlville Marauders a spark in their season.

While an injury slowed Backus from joining his pals in the S-E starting lineup, the duo of Rood and Rapp certainly gave Sherburne-Earlville the boost it needed as the Marauders rolled to a second straight win, putting away the Indians of West Canada Valley, 34-20 on Saturday.

The Marauders jumped out to a 14-6 lead following the first quarter and held onto the same lead at the half time break as either team was able to add points in the second stanza.

Coming out of the half time, Rood scored the only touchdown of the third quarter as he punched in from one yard out to give Sherburne-Earlville a 20-6 lead.