Emmanuel Episcopal Church's monthly Soul Kitchen

Frank Speziale photo

Members of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church meet on the second Thursday of each month, and provide a free sit-down meal to anyone interested in receiving one, and have been doing so for over nine years. Pictured here, Soul Kitchen Volunteers Bernie Dye, Sally Miers, John Klockowski, Gary Brookins, Barb Tompkins, and Linda Giltner. “We have people that like to come in around four or so to relax and drink some coffee, and then around 5:30 p.m. we make sure the food is prepared, and then people eat dinner and dessert,” said Gary Brookins, Emmanuel Episcopal Church Affiliate.