Man charged with having a single gram of meth at center of undercover drug investigation

NORWICH – An Oxford man appeared in Chenango County Court on Friday and requested a bail reduction, telling the court he was only accused of having a single gram of methamphetamine and $35 in cash at the time of his arrest. The request was denied by the court, with prosecutors claiming he is a major drug dealer.

Nicholas W. Andrews, 33, of Oxford was charged with a felony, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, following a drug raid on September 14. Andrews was remanded to county jail on $12,000 cash bail.

Andrews told the court he needed to have his bail lowered so he could attend and perform at Apple Fest, an annual festival held in the Village of Greene. However, the judge noted to Andrews that Apple Fest had already occurred the weekend prior.