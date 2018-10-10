Blackhawks serve up a senior night sweep over Hornets

OXFORD – The Blackhawks honored their eight seniors with a three game win over Harpursville/Afton Tuesday night, winning in straight sets.

Oxford’s Allison Beckwith started game one off with a tough serve that spun back to the side of the Blackhawks to give the Hornets the first point of the match. Just one point later, the serve returned to Oxford and Maria Thompson served up four straight points for the home team who took a 4-1 lead.

As Harpursville/Afton tied the game at 4-4, the set went back and forth. Oxford, however, never trailed in the set following the first point.

On their way to 16-8 lead, Jessie Howe delivered eight serves that the Blackhawks scored on.

Later in the game, Beckwith got a second try on her serve and took full advantage of it. She finished the game with five aces on her low line-drive float serve, aiding the game one 25-13 win for Oxford.

The Hornets started the second game with an ace from Sophie Gove but the game once again went back and forth. Oxford took their first lead of the set at 4-3 but Oliviah Harris-Morris of Harpursville/Afton fired a kill to tie it at 4-4.

Once again, Oxford grew their lead and never lost it despite the attempt by the Hornets when they closed the gap down to nine. Beckwith’s serve pulled the Blackhawks within one point of winning the game and her team closed it out one point later, capturing the second set win with a final of 24-10.