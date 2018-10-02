Lady Tornado shuts out last 2 opponents on the tennis court

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 2nd, 2018

ENDWELL – Norwich played their final non-league match of the season, blanking Maine-Endwell 7-0. This was the Purple Tornado’s second match win in a sweep after defeating Windsor on Friday afternoon.

Playing in different positions, Norwich went with a sectional line-up to begin preparation for the Section IV class championships.

At first singles for the match, Norwich’s Lucie Martin continued to impress giving up just one game to win in straight sets.

Moving from fourth singles spot to play No. 2, the Tornado’s Parker Walsh defeated Maine-Endwell’s Hannah Green in straight sets. “Parker is playing everyday with more confidence,” said Norwich Head Coach John Stewart. “This was a solid win for us today.”

Playing her first singles match of the season, Erica Gage beat her opponent, M-E’s Gracelynn Brooks in straight sets. “Erica played a fantastic mature game for playing her first singles match,” said Stewart.


