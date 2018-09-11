Trojans win 9th annual Greene Soccer Tournament

GREENE – The Greene Trojans came away with the championship trophy in their 9th annual boys soccer tournament, coming away with 3-0 over Windsor on Saturday.

The Trojans’ Bradley Taft opened up the scoring just 2:45 minutes into the game off a Spencer Klumpp assist.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half, it was Klumpp’s turn to score as he buried a crossed ball from his Trojan teammate Jack Cutia to give Greene a 2-0 lead at the intermission.

To seal the championship win, River McCumiskey drilled a shot into the back of the net for the only goal scored in the second half. McCumiskey received a pass from Mikey Repp to set up his shot.

Greene took on Johnson City in the first round of play Friday night, once again winning 3-0.

The Trojans’ scored their first of three in the first half just 53 seconds after the opening whistle. Repp cleaned up a ball after a defensive mistake and a well crossed ball from his teammate Brandon Whitaker.