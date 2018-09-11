Purple Tornado swimming starts season with a win against Windsor

NORWICH – Continuing to improve each season, the Norwich Girls Swimming and Diving team is expected to be amoung the top of their division.

After losing four seniors from a season ago, the Lady Tornado return the majority of their 2017 roster with a few additions that have moved up from the modfied season.

The Blaisure sisters, Maya and Katie, will continue their succeess in the pool from a year ago. The two have already earned five first places finishes after the teams first meet in Windsor; a meet in what the Purple Tornado brought home the 128-43 win.

Maya Blaisure won both the 500 yard freestyle event as well as the 50 yard freestyle for individual events raced. She joined sister Katie Blaisure, Melissa Stroh and Margie Winter for first place the 200 yard medly relay team. The four swimmers won with a time of 1:59.78.

In the same event, Norwich finished second with the team of Abi Natoli, Maddie Loeffler, Tanner old and Jasmine Potter. In fact, every win Friday night by the Tornado was followed with a second place finish while some events were first, second and third place finishes.