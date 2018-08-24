BOCES students not responsible for regent fees due to emergency evacuation

NORWICH – After a bomb threat evacuation of DCMO BOCES during regents testing, there were concerns about fees associated with the regent test taking process, but BOCES administrators said there won't be any charges for students who didn't take their tests.

The evacuation occurred on August 16 after a DCMO BOCES administrator noticed, "I'm going to blow up the school," written into a bathroom stall during regents testing. After seeing the threat, the school worked to ensure the safety of it's students by contacting police and beginning the evacuation process.

Since then, parents have been concerned about the potential costs associated with taking regents tests, and the lack of options when considering when they can take the next one.