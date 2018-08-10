Mayhood’s, Wild Owl Café Owners to be Honored at Commerce Chenango’s Annual Soiree

NORWICH – On Wednesday, August 15, Commerce Chenango will host their 2018 Soiree, the annual celebration to honor and thank member businsesses. Sponsored in part by NBT Bank and NBT Insurance Agency, the event will take place under the tent at NBT’s main branch on South Broad Street in Norwich beginning at 5:00 p.m.

This year’s Soiree will feature Business of the Year, Mayhood’s Sporting Goods. A Chenango County institution since 1960, current owners Mike and Barbara Mayhood took over the family business in 1991. From their store’s humble beginning selling worms as a bait and tackle shop in downtown Norwich, Mayhood’s now offers archery equipment, camping supplies, guns, paintball supplies, clothing, boots, and more.

By naming Mayhood’s Business of the Year, Commerce Chenango recognizes their ongoing success, attributable to having deep product knowledge, specialty inventory; willingness to special order, and outstanding customer service, all of which enables Mayhood’s to compete in the era of big box stores. Even though they have moved their location and expanded their products and services throughout the years, their well-earned reputation among outdoors enthusiasts means customers come from far and wide, both in person and via their e-commerce site, www.mayhoods.com.