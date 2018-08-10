Chenango County Flower Show brings new competition to local fair

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The Chenango County Flower Show brought a new challenge to the fair's exhibition hall and awarded many of those who participated.

The Chenango County Flower Show is open at the Chenango County Fair's Exhibition Hall until August 12, and both horticulture and design classes are on display.

Along with some of the reoccurring themes from prior years, this year event organizers brought something new to the show floor with floor designs.

"Floor designs are very challenging because the greenery has to start from the ground and shoot upwards, and most participants entered pieces that were over six feet tall," said Chenango County Flower Show's Head of Design Mary Musson.