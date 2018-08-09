Voter registration deadline approaches; A look at upcoming state and local primaries:

CHENANGO COUNTY – As the in-person voter registration deadline for the upcoming statewide primary election is approaching on Friday, August 17, The Evening Sun takes a look at the upcoming state, assembly, and local government primaries.

On primary election day – slated to take place from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 13 this year, due to the standard date of Tuesday being the anniversary of 9/11 – registered Democrats will be able to vote in primaries for New York State Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.

For state governor, registered Democrats will choose between candidates Cynthia E. Nixon and Andrew M. Cuomo. For lieutenant governor, Democrats will choose between candidates Kathy C. Hochul and Jumaane Williams. For attorney general, Democrats will choose between candidates Sean P. Maloney, Letitia A. James, Leecia R. Eve, and Zephyr Teachout.