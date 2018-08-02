Cemetery volunteers cherish the past

For Dorathy and Polly

By Elizabeth Neuland

Scattered around Chenango County, bordering farmland and fields, hidden beneath the canopy of summer’s lush nature and the overgrowth of years unattended, lay the forgotten. Members of our community that came long before us, laying in rest in old family plot cemeteries that were handed to townships and eventually turned over to be cared for by the county.

In a time when resources are limited, it’s not intentional but an unfortunate hallmark of progress, there's simply not enough to go around. Cemeteries that are overseen by the county, have the lawn mowed a few times a year and little if no upkeep to the property and the gravestones are done.

One cemetery that has not been forgotten and remains to be cared for by a local committee is The Norwich Quarter Cemetery that occupies the corner lot of Wells Road and State Highway 23; located between Norwich and South New Berlin. A committee that my family began to oversee in 1997 and continues to serve, in addition to dedicated individuals that recognize the need for remembrance and respect. The committee members are Marilyn and Bob Neuland, Sonny Karlson, Ted Ellingsen, Bob Evans, Barton Snedaker and myself.

The first record of the Norwich Quarter Cemetery is a deed that is dated January 7th, 1829, hence the date of establishment. One hundred and eighty-nine years takes a toll, the earth shifts and mother nature, with winter weather and summer storms damage the gravestones, causing them to lean or fall over.

In addition to the general maintenance and grounds keeping, the committee throughout the years have organized work days. On Saturday July 7th, the seven committee members were joined by friends of the committee, Jeff Gibbon and Dave and Lynn Fleming to primarily straighten and stand old headstones and landscape.

On that day, we were able to dig out, straighten and stand up between 75 to 100 headstones. We cut back branches, filled in holes, spread grass seed and read the names of all those that were now able to stand again. Two women made a special impression. Two women that were laid to rest in the early 1830’s and who knows when their gravestones also took rest after having been knocked over.

It was my mom that noticed a hint of stone beneath the grass; grass that’s been walked upon and mowed over for years. My mom and I carefully tore back the earth and there she was, Dorathy, wife of Nathan Dart, whom passed on June 28th, 1834, at the age of 79. In a way, it felt like she was being brought back to life and we, the ones gathered around were the first to set eyes upon her in years.

Interestingly enough, it’s not her husband Nathan Dart that is laid to rest beside her, but Polly, wife of Seth Rowley, whom passed on January 27th, 1833. Polly’s headstone needed a little repair as well and then, they were standing together again, maybe sisters, cousins, possibly best friends. As we lifted the headstones up, my Uncle Jeff said, “stand and be counted ladies.”

To pause and reflect on the time when these ladies passed, the fact that they were identified by their husbands; to imagine what their lives were like and to respect how custom and culture has changed. To bring them out of the past and to have them be present once again serves as a gateway through time and all the people that have traveled before us, connecting each and every one of us to the shared experience that is humanity.

The Norwich Quarter Cemetery Committee would like to thank the individuals that lent a hand for the work day. In addition, it was through past donations that allowed us to purchase the dirt needed to fix and fill in around the gravestones and the grass seed; we would like to thank all of those that have generously donated.

If you would like to make a donation that will allow us to continue the work needed, please send your contributions to: Mr. Robert Evans, 5404 State Highway 23, Norwich, N.Y. 13815.