Thunder grab final game of Double-A Subway Series

BINGHAMTON – In the fourteenth and final edition of the 2018 Double-A subway series, Trenton edged Binghamton 9-2 on Sunday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. The Thunder scored nine unanswered runs to finish the game, including five after a 35-minute rain delay in the sixth inning. Trenton and Binghamton split their four-game set, while the Thunder win the season series eight games to six.

Despite losing, Binghamton was first on the board for the first time in five games. After two perfect frames by Mickey Jannis, the Binghamton bats supported his cause with a pair of runs in the third inning. Facing Nick Nelson in his Double-A debut, the Ponies received a single from Patrick Biondi and a double by Levi Michael to grab a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Patrick Mazeika collected his ninth double of the season, pushing home Michael for a 2-0 lead.

Jannis (6-5) dropped his third straight start, despite lasting six innings in all three outings. On Sunday afternoon, the knuckleballer gave up two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth, before completing a scoreless sixth frame. Ryan McBroom put the Thunder on the scoreboard with his third Eastern League home run of the season in the fourth. Later in the inning, after a two-out walk to Mandy Alvarez, Jeff Hendrix doubled to tie the game 2-2. Zach Zehner’s two-run blast in the fifth earned Trenton a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Nelson, meanwhile, could not pick up the win despite leaving with the lead because he tossed just four innings. He walked four Rumble Ponies, but allowed just the two third-inning tallies.

Following the top of the sixth inning, the game was delayed 35 minutes due to rain.

Upon resumption, the Ponies put two aboard via walks, but stranded both. The Rumble Ponies left at least one runner on base in the first seven innings of the game.

Trenton picked up where they left off pre-rain, utilizing their third two-run inning of the game in the top of the seventh, before a bases-clearing triple by Gosuke Katoh stretched the lead to 9-2 in the ninth.

James Reeves (2-1) earned the win by tossing a scoreless sixth and seventh inning, striking out four Rumble Ponies.

The series started Thursday with a Binghamton win but on Friday night, Trenton scored eight runs in the first three innings in front of a franchise record 7,488 at NYSEG Stadium, en route to a 10-1 win over Binghamton on Friday night.

The Thunder never trailed in the 12th meeting between the Double-A Mets and Yankees, taking a seven games to five lead in the season series. It’s the sixth time this season Binghamton has drawn at least 6,000 fans to the stadium.

The Thunder utilized a pair of four-run innings to tag Ponies pitcher Harol Gonzalez, making his second-ever Double-A start. Trey Amburgey kicked off the offensive onslaught with a first-inning two-run home run, his 12th of the season.

Later in the frame, Binghamton failed to complete a double play when Joey Terdoslavich’s foot slipped off the first-base bag, allowing Gosuke Katoh to see the plate. The Thunder third basement doubled into left, plating a pair to make it 4-0.

Binghamton responded quickly against Thunder hurler Michael King, plating their first run in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly from Josh Allen. His RBI was set up by Levi Michael’s double, his 100th hit of the season.

King (4-2) settled in after the first and would last eight innings in the victory. He whiffed six Rumble Ponies and walked two, tossing 104 pitches in his second meeting with the Ponies.

Gonzalez (0-2) was the victim of another four-hit four run inning in the third. The Thunder extended the lead to 5-1 when Levi Michael slipped near the warning track in deep centerfield and dropped a Billy Fleming fly ball.

The Ponies first error in six games allowed Amburgey to cross. A single by Zack Zehner pushed home Ryan McBroom, before a wild pitch from Gonzalez scored Fleming, pushing the lead to 7-1. Devyn Bolasky capped the rally with an RBI single to score Zehner, extending the advantage to 8-1.

Despite giving up 13 hits and 10 runs (eight earned), Gonzalez gave Binghamton five innings in his first NYSEG Stadium start.

Stephen Nogosek and Joshua Torres combined to toss three scoreless innings out of the Rumble Ponies bullpen, before Jose Garcia became the first position player to pitch for Binghamton in 2018. Typically a catcher, Garcia allowed just one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Jhoan Urena bashed a two-run homer off of Jordan Foley in the ninth inning, his seventh of the 2018 campaign.

With the four-game series continuing on Saturday, Justin Dunn earned his second win against Trenton in three tries this season to spearhead a 4-2 victory. The right-hander received early run support from the Binghamton bats, before a trio of Rumble Ponies relievers preserved the lead and extended their scoreless streak. The Ponies close the gap in the season series, seven games to six.

Dunn’s fourth straight winning start began inauspiciously after allowing three hits and two unearned runs in the first inning. After back-to-back singles by Kyle Holder and Trey Amburgey, Ryan McBroom hit what would amount to a little league home run. He lined Dunn’s offer into left field for a single. Kevin Taylor corralled the ball and tossed out Holder at home plate, but after applying the tag, Tomas Nido fired wildy to second base to try and nab McBroom. With the baseball skipping into centerfield, both Amburgey and McBroom crossed to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead.

Binghamton punched back quickly in the home half of the first, taking a lead they’d never relinquish. Facing Trevor Stephan for the third time this season, the Rumble Ponies sent seven batters to the plate, scored thrice, and forced Stephan to toss 36 pitches. The Ponies plated their first run just two batters deep on a Joey Wong walk, a wild pitch, and a Levi Michael single. The rally continued when Kevin Taylor followed with a double, pushing Michael to third. Tomas Nido brought in the pair with a single into left field, giving Binghamton a 3-2 advantage.

The Ponies tacked on another run in the second inning, the last run of the game. Andrew Ely collected his second double of the season and was scored on Levi Michael’s single.

Stephan (2-7) lasted just four innings in his 10thEastern League start. He gave up the four runs on five hits, whiffed six, and walked two.

For the seventh time in eight Double-A starts, Dunn (5-2) lasted at least six innings. In his six-inning effort on Saturday, the first-rounder struck out seven without allowing an earned run.

A trio of Rumble Ponies relievers sealed the victory, extending the bullpen’s scoreless streak to seven games. Corey Taylor, Daniel Zamora, and Ryder Ryan combined to throw three innings of two-hit baseball. The threesome struck out three without issuing a walk. Ryan earned his third save of the season and second during this homestand.

Binghamton (47-52) begins a weeklong road trip on Monday evening in Bowie. RHP Scott Copeland pitches in the series opener against LHP Luis Ysla with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:50 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.