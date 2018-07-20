Newton’s Reconditioning holds top spot in SNB Horseshoe Club standings

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 20th, 2018

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – After a long break due to bad weather and holidays, the South New Berlin Horseshoe Club was able to play on the pits July 11. Holding steady at the top of the leader board was Newton’s Reconditioning with a record of 33-11. The team of Linda Ashcraft and John Newton is the first team this season to hold the top spot for two weeks in a row.

Baille Lumber (Tim Lidell and Mike Grant) climbed into second place, sliding Potter’s Tires (Bill Schermerhorn and John Edwards) down to third in the standings. Northern Eagle (Christ Davis and Mike Aylesworth) moved up four places, sliding into the fourth place while Lloyd BBQ (George and Jared Hanslmaier) holds strong at fifth place.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 33% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook