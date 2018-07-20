YMCA to host first ever Black Flag Wrestling camp

NORWICH – The inaugural Black Flag Wrestling Camp is set to take place next week, July 23-27 at the Norwich Family YMCA.

Boys and girls ages 6th grade to 18 years old are invited to learn from Norwich Purple Tornado Varsity Head Coach Bob Hagenbuch as well as five experienced coaches from the area.

Students will receive instruction for four hours with a 30 minute break. During their time of training, campers will learn the rules and be involved in situational wrestling while also par in high intensity and conditioning drills on both old and current techniques.

All students who attend will be provided with Chobani Yogurt, water and a Camp t-shirt.

Camp will start at 8:30 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m. over the five days. Anyone looking to sign-up is asked to call the Norwich Family YMCA at (607)-336-YMCA (9622) or stop down to fill out the form.

Cost to attend is $75 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members.

Coaches that are joining Hagenbuch on the mats are Joe Downey, Tristan Rifanburg, Frank Garcia, Dillon Wood, and Luke Marvin.

Downey attended Buffalo State University and is a four-time Section IV champion, a four-time state place winner, a New York State runner-up and the Fargo National Champion.

Rifanburg and Garcia are current members of the Binghamton University Wrestling team. While attending Norwich High School, Rifanburg was a six-time Section IV Champion as well as a six-time state place winner and a three-time New York State Champion.

Garcia recently received the 2018 Male Athlete of the Year at Binghamton after his NCAA National Tournament appearance this season. Also a graduate of Norwich, Garcia is a three-time Section IV Champion and has been crowned a New York State Champion twice.

Wood also attended Binghamton University and was three-time Section IV Champion and place third at the New York State Championships in high school. He recorded over 200 wins during his high school career.

Marvin is Hagenbuch’s assistant coach for the Norwich Varsity Wrestling team.

– Meagan Schulz, Sun Sports Editor