Happy 105th birthday, Genevieve!

Genevieve MacDonald, formerly of South Otselic, celebrated her 105th birthday on Tuesday at the Chenango Memorial Hospital Nursing Home, joined by family members. At 105 years old, MacDonald still plays horseshoes, bowling, and other games. Genevieve and her late husband, Leonard, were farmers, living off the land and growing most of their food. The couple had three children: Norman, who died a newborn, and daughters Loma and Brenda. Pictured here in front, daughter Loma Wilkins, Genevieve MacDonald, and daughter Brenda Way. In back, great granddaughter Kimberly DeVinne, grandson Peter DeVinne and wife Debbie DeVinne, and great granddaughter Erin DeVinne.