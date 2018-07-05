The Fourth strong with Binghamton in Independence Day win

BINGHAMTON – The Rumble Ponies grabbed the series opener from the SeaWolves, 7-5, Wednesday evening at NYSEG Stadium. Despite scoring the first run, Binghamton was propelled by a five-run fourth inning to grab and hold the lead. The victory is the Ponies 10th against the SeaWolves in 13 tries this season.

Trailing 3-1 headed to the bottom of the fourth inning, Binghamton would send 10 batters to the dish, for five runs on four hits. The rally started with singles from Joey Terdoslavich and Jhoan Urena, before a walk to Tim Tebow loaded the bases for Andrew Ely. Ely’s walk pushed home Terdoslavich, cutting it to a 3-2 deficit. After starter Beau Burrows was removed for Fernando Perez, Levi Michael tied the game with a single up the middle, scoring Urena. A bases-loaded walk to Josh Allen made it 4-3, before Kevin Taylor’s two-out, two-run single pushed the Binghamton lead to 6-3.

Burrows (6-6) lasted just 3-1/3 innings, allowing five hits and five runs. In his second start against the Rumble Ponies this season, he whiffed four and issued three free passes.

The Erie offense did not make it an easy night for Rumble Ponies starter Mickey Jannis. The knuckleballer, after allowing three runs in the first three innings, gave up two more in the fifth. Sergio Alcantara and Josh Lester each collected run-scoring singles, ending Jannis’ night, and tightening Binghamton’s lead to 6-5.

Jannis (6-2) coughed up five runs in his five frames, striking out four and walking one.

The Ponies insurance tally was plated in the sixth inning off of SeaWolves reliever Trent Szkutnik. A one-out single from Taylor combined with walks to Patrick Mazeika and Jhoan Urena loaded the bases for Tim Tebow. Szkutnik delivered a wild pitch, allowing Taylor to score, making it 7-5.

David Roseboom and Matt Blackham combined to hurl 3.0 scoreless innings out of the Rumble Ponies bullpen.

Corey Taylor picked up his third save, completing the ninth inning.

Binghamton (41-42) and Erie continue their five-game series on Thursday evening. RHP Alex Faedo tosses for the SeaWolves with first pitch at NYSEG Stadium slated for 6:35 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton has won five of the last seven games. Levi Michael and John Mora started the game with back-to-back doubles. Kevin Taylor’s ninth multi-hit game in the last 15. Jannis’ ninth straight start walking two or fewer. Rumble Ponies first meeting with the SeaWolves since May 31.